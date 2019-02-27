Drugs seized in traffic stop

The Mangham Police Department seized 20 grams of methamphetamines after Officer Marshall Waters stopped James Dylan Barrett for speeding 58 in a 45 at 11 p.m. Feb. 16. During the stop Waters noticed Barrett appeared to be nervous and obtained consent to search the vehicle. Waters then discovered approximately 20 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle. Barrett was charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent, speeding 58 in a 45 and driving under suspension and transported to Richland Parish Detention Center. The Mangham Police Department was assisted by Richland Parish Sheriff Office Deputies.