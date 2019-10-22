Drug turn-in day slated

Delhi Hospital’s Community of Hope program and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office are joining forces to host a prescription drug take back day Saturday.

People may bring unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs to the Brookshire’s in Delhi, the Wal-Mart in Rayville or the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in Rayville to drop them off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26.

The program is designed to help people get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need in order to keep them from being lost, stolen or misused.

No identification is needed to drop off prescriptions drugs. If you bring prescription drugs in bottles, be sure to scratch out or black out your name before dropping them off. Bills may also be brought in grocery bags without bottles. No syringes or illicit drugs will be accepted.

For more information, contact Kisha Davis at 878-6134.