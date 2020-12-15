Donald retires following 47 years service to RMC

After over 47 years of employment at Richardson Medical Center, Diane Donald is retiring.

She first began her journey at RMC as a candy striper at the age of 14. A candy striper was a voluntary school program designed to give (mostly girls at that time) an insight into the possibility of pursuing a career in nursing. Donald enjoyed her work at RMC so much she applied and was hired at the age of 17 to begin what proved to be a life time career.

Donald started out as a part time employee working at the switchboard for three months. She started out working 5 to 10 p.m. and all day on weekends earning $1.20 an hour. The administrator recognized her potential and asked if she would like to learn more and be moved to a full time job.

Donald states “I really didn’t think I was cut out to be a nurse, but knew I wanted to be a part of Richland Parish Hospitals.”

She worked in medical records, insurance and accounts payable. She would travel to Richland Parish Hospital Delhi and fill in where she was needed.

Donald volunteered for every opportunity possible at RMC to further her knowledge of the ever changing health care system. When hospitals moved to computerized era, Donald was eager to learn and later train others to operate in what was at that time a new way of doing things. In order to be ready for that task, she worked days and took night classes at Northeast Louisiana University, now ULM, to further her education and knowledge. After then being named to the director of data processing, she has remained in that position to this day. In 2007 she also took on the roll of director of insurance department and billing department. In 2011, she accepted the position of assistant chief executive officer. There was a six-month period of time whenever she served as interim CEO until a new CEO could be found.

It would be fair to say that Donald has played a vital role in multiple capacities at Richardson Medical for the 47 plus years she has worked.

When RMC CEO, James W. Barrett Jr. was asked about Donald retiring he said “Donald’s faithfulness and devotion to this facility is evidenced in everything she has done. She has had more titles, and done more jobs than perhaps, anyone I have ever known in the healthcare business. I can’t begin to tell you how much she has meant to me as my assistant, assistant CEO. Her absence leaves a huge spot to be filled. Her experience and years of gaining knowledge of the health care systems is not anything one learns in a book or in a class. To say that she will be missed, is an enormous understatement. But we only wish her, and her family, the very best life has to offer. She deserves it.”

When Donald was asked about leaving a place after over 47 years employment she replied, “I have always loved Richardson Medical Center. The family atmosphere and friendships that I have gained over the years have been priceless. We are the RMC family. I have always, and continue to, believe in the critical need for a rural hospital facility. I believe RMC has some of the most gifted and compassionate people in any facility large or small. I believe in the care and service we give and will always be proud to have worked in such a fine medical facility. I have seen many times over the years where we thought, ‘How will we get over this hurdle?’ But with the help of the Lord and talented people, we would jump over the hurdles and move on full speed ahead. Perhaps the biggest hurdle, besides going computerized, was changing over to electronic medical records. I have been a part of the medical field going through many changes. I now have a new grandson, Carson, coming in February 2021. The only changes I look forward to, are changing traveling plans with my husband, Danny, and figuring out who in our family wants to come with us.”

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, RMC will be unable to open up the facility and invite the public to attend a retirement party. Anyone desiring to send Donald a note or memory, may do so at Richardson Medical Center, PO Box 388, Rayville, LA 71269 or email to torym@richardsonmed.org.