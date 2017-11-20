DHS receives $500 for aiding diabetes fight

News, sports and entertainment for Richland Parish, La.

Mon, 11/20/2017 - 16:18

Delhi High School recently received $500 for participating in the Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program.
The program is a grant to Richland Parish Hospital from the Health Resources & Services Administration.
Richland Parish Hospital partners with West Feliciana Parish Hospital and Christus Health Central Louisiana to provide personnel and programming help.
A total of 27 students were screened during the fall 2017 semester. The screening measured height, weight, and blood pressure.
Students with family risk factors for diabetes had a blood test done to determine their hemoglobin A1C levels. Students found to be at risk for pre-diabetes are receiving healthy lifestyle education to encourage healthier eating habits and more physical activity.
Peggy Ball is the Regional Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program Coordinator for Delhi High School and can be contacted at pball@delhihospital.com.

