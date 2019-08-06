Deputies capture burglary suspect

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle on La 15 in Alto at 6:10 a.m. Aug. 4.

While deputies were checking the vehicle they observed a male suspect in a nearby home. When deputies approached to check the home, the suspect ran from the home into nearby woods.

Approximately 20 RPSO deputies arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter and began searching the woods and nearby homes. At approximately 1:30 p.m. the suspect, Terrell L. Reed, 36, from Monroe, was arrested by the RPSO as he was crossing La 15 in Alto.

Stolen items from the residence were still in Reed’s possession.

Reed was charged with burglary, theft and aggravated obstruction of a highway and was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.