Delhi wins state title in Cleanest City contest

The Town of Delhi has been named the Cleanest City in the State by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.

Delhi won the state honor in Class E for cities with populations of 2,500 to 4,499.

Second place went to. Pearl River, third to Garyville and fourth to Homer.

The LGCF was first among members of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. to sponsor a state wide Cleanest City Contest in 1958.

The aim of the contest is to instill civic pride in the individual citizens and thus, improve the appearance of towns and cities.

Each year competition has become stronger, and the cities and towns have achieved higher and higher standards of cleanliness.

“We point with pride to the many participating communities through the years – and to the ever-increasing number who work year round to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” the LGCF said in the announcement of this year’s winners.