Delhi wins first place in cleanest city event

The Town of Delhi is the proud recipient of the first place award in the Cleanest City Contest for District 5 .

Judging for the contest took place on April 6.

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington would like to thank the street department, SAPA, Lamb Weston, the Garden Club, merchants, businesses and property owners for all the hard work in preparing the town for the competition.

“We are asking for your continued support as we will be competing in the state level of the Cleanest City Contest on May 11,” Washington said. “Everyone is invited to come by city hall at 8:30 a.m. for a reception and to meet the judges. We appreciate the community’s cooperation in this endeavor to improve the appearance of Delhi and make it once again, the cleanest city in our state.”