Delhi wins cleanest city contest

The Town of Delhi has been named as the District 5 Cleanest City Contest winner by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation following a visit to the town by the official judges last Thursday.. The town will now go on to compete for the state Cleanest City honor in April. Delhi Garden Club President Eva Dawson said the victory wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the people of Delhi, Mayor Jesse Washington and his staff and public employees, Lamb-Weston, Hydro and other volunteers.