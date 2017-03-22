Delhi voters will choose alderman

Delhi voters in District D will go to the polls Saturday to elect a new alderman.

In the March 25 alderman’s election in Delhi District D, Todd Spinks Sr., and Lennon Whitney will run against each other for the position.

Election day is scheduled for March 25 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

As a reminder, Louisiana law requires a picture identification card to vote at the polling place.

This can be a Louisiana Driver’s License, a Louisiana Special ID card, or other generally recognized picture identification card. If you do not have a picture ID card, you may be asked to sign a “voter identification affidavit” which will be attached to the Precinct Register at the polling place.