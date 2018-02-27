Delhi voters urged to support town

Delhi officials are encouraging voters to go to the polls and vote yes on March 24 for the half cent sales tax renewal proposition and the one cent sales tax renewal proposition for the Town of Delhi.

The half cent sales tax will be used for constructing, paving, improving and maintaining streets, alleys, sidewalks and bridges; constructing, acquiring, extending, improving, and maintaining street lighting facilities, garbage collection, police department stations and equipment, public buildings, public parks and recreational and airport facilities; and purchasing and acquiring land, equipment and furnishings for any of the aforesaid public purposes.

The one cent sales tax will be used for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating streets, drainage and other capital facilities in the town.

Also on the ballot will be a three-way race for Rayville mayor in which incumbent Harry Lewis is being challenged by Morgan Moss Jr., and Cassius Clay Muhammad.

In addition voters in Rayville will chose five aldermen from among six candidates.

The candidates are Valerie Allen, James Brakefield, Paula Buie Cumpton, Jerry Gordon, Debra K. James and Timothy Tennant.