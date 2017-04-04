Delhi town clerk earns certification

Delhi Town Clerk Nandeaner M. McDowell received her certification through the Louisiana Association of Municipal Secretaries and Assistants at this past spring conference held in Natchitoches.

The LAMSA is an affiliate of the Louisiana Municipal Association. The organization's mission is:

• To provide a forum where networking can take place among the members resulting in a free exchange of ideas about work related issues;

• To enhance professionalism by developing effectiveness and efficiency in public service leading to increased goodwill for the organization; and

• To be an educational resource by providing opportunities for skills development and job-related educational activities.

McDowell would like to thank former Mayor Lynn Lewis, current Mayor Jesse Washington and the Delhi board of alderman for supporting her in obtaining this certification.