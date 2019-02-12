Delhi student earns national scholarship

Noah Harper, a sophomore from Delhi in the LSU College of Agriculture majoring in plant and soil systems, is the recipient of a national agricultural scholarship.

Harper received the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants’ Foundation for Environmental Agriculture Education Jensen Memorial Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is awarded to one student majoring in agriculture. FEAE also awards two $1,500 scholarships.

The scholarship commemorates Richard Jensen, one of the early members of the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants.

Harper, of Franklin Parish, spent his summers working with plant pathologists at the LSU AgCenter Macon Ridge Research Station while he was in high school. He would scout fields for pest problems.

“Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to work in agriculture,” Harper said.

Harper plans to work as a crop consultant after graduating and currently works as a student worker in an entomology lab where he works mainly with sugarcane, a crop he never worked with while at Macon Ridge.

“It’s different insects and diseases and new things to worry about that you didn’t have in row crops in North Louisiana,” he said.

Harper also helps with recruiting, campus tours and service projects as a member of Les Voyageur, the college’s student ambassador group. He said joining the Les Voyageurs has helped him become more connected to the college.

“I thought I wouldn’t be comfortable at LSU coming from a small town, but I’ve found so many friends. he said. “My professors and advisors know me, and it really is a family and personalized atmosphere in the college.”

Harper said it was a big honor to receive the scholarship, and it will be a big financial help.