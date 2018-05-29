Delhi seeks to flush out issues in water system

The Town of Delhi is asking all water customers to participate in a cross connection survey.

The purpose of the survey is to help determine if any customers have special plumbing or activities on their premises that could increase the risk of contamination to Delhi’s water system.

The Town of Delhi has not had any issues and this is a proactive measure to ensure that the water supply is not affected by cross-connection.

The Town of Delhi drinking water is treated at the town’s water treatment plant and then delivered to you via the City’s water distribution system. It is designed to be a one-way flow. However, under some circumstances, it is possible for the flow of water to reverse and bring outside contaminants from the environment, your home or your business into the public water supply.

This is called backflow. It is caused by negative pressure at a building’s water tap, known as backsiphonage, or when a building’s plumbing system has greater pressure than the public water distribution system, known as backpressure. Circumstances out of your control, such as a broken water main, a fire hydrant running full blast, power outage or draining water in a home for plumbing repairs are all potential causes for backflow.

For most residential/business customers, the cross connection control posed to the public is minimal. While most customers will not fall into this category, there may be some who do.

This is why the town is encouraging each water customer to please complete the survey and return it to the address listed.

Examples of potential cross connections are animal watering troughs, pools and hot tubs, some dental, veterinary, and medical equipment, hand held shower heads, hose bibs, lawn irrigation, and boilers. Proper handling of these situations, in some instances installing backflow prevention devices, will aid in preventing potential contamination of the City’s public water supply.

If your survey results shows that there is the potential of contamination to the public water system from your residence or business, an inspection will be conducted by a member of the town’s water team and there is the possibility that you may be asked to remove all potential cross connections (i.e. connections between the water system and a plumbing fixture, receptacle, or equipment that have the potential for used or contaminated water to enter the drinking water system).

The Town of Delhi needs your support in ensuring that the public drinking water supply is protected. Your participation in responding to the survey will help the water system to better serve and assist you.

The survey can be picked up at Town Hall located at 209 Broadway Street, Delhi.