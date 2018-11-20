Delhi secures funding for service road project

The mayor and board of alderman of Delhi are pleased to announce that Delhi has received $1,000,000 in Priority 5 funding for Capital Outlay for the Sapa Drive/Hydro Way Extension.

The Town of Delhi desires to construct a new, 1.1-mile service road from the southern end of Sapa Drive/Hydro Way to near the intersection of Hwy. 17 and I-20. This extension will serve as a safety measure to reroute big truck traffic and prevent them from coming through town. Also, the addition of this extension may attract new business to the area.

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington would like to thank Sen. Francis Thompson and Rep. Charles Chaney for working diligently to get this project funded.