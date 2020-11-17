Delhi schools seek bond issue for facilities

Voters in Richland Parish District 1 will decide the fate of a $12 million bond issue to support Delhi schools when they go to the polls on Dec. 5.

“Monies generated from the bonds will support facility and building improvements at Delhi Elementary School, Delhi Middle School and Delhi High School,” Richland Parish School Board Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “I encourage registered voters in District 1 to participate in early voting as well as the called election.”

The proposition would allow Richland Parish School District No. 1 to incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $12 million for up to 10 years with at interest at a rate not exceeding 8 percent.

The bonds would be used for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the district and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings.

The bonds will be payable from ad valorem taxes with an estimated increase of 10 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 6 mills currently being levied to pay general obligation bonds of the district.

Other items on the ballot will include a runoff between Luke Letlow and Lance Harris for United States Representative and a runoff between Henry Herford and Frank Black for membership on the Republican State Senate Committee.

The ballot will also contain a constitutional amendment to allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors.

Early voting for the Dec. 5 election will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20-28, excluding Nov. 22, Nov. 26 Nov. 27 at the Registrar of Voters Office in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse in Rayville.