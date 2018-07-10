Delhi rider qualifies for national rodeo finals

Kori Beth Thomason, a 2018 graduate of Family Community Christian School, has earned a position on the Louisiana State National High School rodeo team.

She will travel with fellow teammates July 15-21 to Rock Springs Wyo., to complete at the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo in the pole bending competition.

Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $200,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $350,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 - based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds - to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch Highschool Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. on July 15, and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys, and shopping at the NHSFR tradeshow.

To follow your local Thomason at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.