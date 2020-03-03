Delhi recognizes medical professionals, Black history

The Town of Delhi Special Events Committee would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the Black History celebration banquet and the presentation of the 2020 Royal Court.

This year’s theme was “Pioneers in Medicine” honoring African American’s in the medical profession from Delhi and surrounding areas.

The day started with the grand parade that featured the Royal Court in African attire. Teeny Miss Black History, Ava Thomas, wore a brown polka dot maxi skirt paired with a white blouse and head wrap to match. Tiny Miss Black History, Caitlyn Boykins sported a Royal Blue and Gold dashiki paired with combat boots. Jr. Miss Black History, Cicely Holmes, wore a multi-colored Afghan paired with gold bangles and a head wrap to lift her locs. Miss Teen Black History, Kristen McDowell wore a Royal Blue and Gold mermaid style dress with a matching Gele head wrap. The queens were presented at the banquet where they were adorned with their sash and crown. Congratulations again to the 2020 Town of Delhi’s Black History Royal Court.

The medical profession honorees included Dr. Richard Smith, Dr. Kenneth Nash, Dr. Tiana Williams (Howard), Dr. Latrice Roberts, Kenyatta Jones, FNP, Shannon Jackson, FNP, Vanessa Brass, FNP and Danny Brass, radiology technologist. Dr. Tyrone Tucker was also honored posthumously. Each honoree was presented with a certificate of honor.

The committee would like to thank the hostess LaToria Miller, RN and host Rev. JoVell Young as well as Family First Foods for catering the event.

To learn of the upcoming events for the Town of Delhi, please follow the Town of Delhi’s Facebook page and refer to the memo section of the monthly water bills.