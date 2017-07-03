Delhi prepares for Cleanest City Contest

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington would like everyone to get involved with helping the town win this year’s annual Cleanest City Contest.

Delhi has been sponsored to compete in the program by the Delhi Garden Club. The contest will be held April 6.

“We urge you to please make the areas around your businesses and lots free of litter and unsightly weeds,” Washington said. “Any fences, alleys and sidewalks should have all weeds removed and grass mowed. If any space is available, we ask you to consider planting spring-flowering shrubs and flowers.”

Washington has proclaimed April 3-7 as “Clean It to Win It” week in Delhi. He says he hopes residents will remove any large limbs or unused equipment from street view as well as clean up their property and create attractive displays.

In addition, the town will host community cleanup days March 11, 18 and 25 and on April 1.

Judges will be looking at the approach to town within the city limits, upkeep of public and municipal buildings, parks and recreation areas, cemeteries, residential areas, streets and sidewalks and vacant lots.

They will also be looking for signs of community involvement.

“We appreciate your full cooperation in this endeavor to improve the appearance of Delhi and make it once again the cleanest city in our state,” Washington said.