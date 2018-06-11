Delhi police wrap up numerous investigations

The Delhi Police Department has concluded a number of drug investigations this week, leading to numerous arrests.

The Delhi Police Department along with the Epps Police Department and the West Carroll Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on June 5 at 112 Powell St., Delhi.

The Delhi Police arrested Telly Jackson, 36, and charged him with three counts of distribution of synthetic cannabis and possession of synthetic cannabis.

Jackson was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams would like to thank Officer Pedro Sanchez of the Epps Police Department and Narcotics Investigator Nick Dooley of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff Office for their assistance in the execution of this search warrant.

In addition, a three-month investigation has led to the arrest of a Delhi man on drug charges.

Chief Williams said on June 11, the Delhi Police Department served warrants on Vincent G. Parker, 29, of, 109 Fifth St., Delhi

Parker was charged with three counts of Distribution of synthetic cannabis.

Parker was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.

The Delhi Police Department also served warrants on Tremaine M. Reese, 30, of 871 Chicago St., Delhi, for four counts of distribution of cocaine. Reese is jailed at the Richland Parish Detention Center pending bond.

Chief Williams advised more individuals will be arrested as a result of this investigation. Chief Roy Williams would like to thank Assistant Chief Jermaine Esters, Narcotics Investigator Craig Frasier and his entire staff for their hard work.