Delhi police solve burglaries

The Delhi Police Department received complaints in reference to vehicle burglaries which resulted in several firearms being stolen on May 25.

Delhi police received one complaint were two individuals attempted to enter a garage but stopped when they saw a surveillance camera. Officers were able to identify the subject in the video surveillance as Kavari L. Jones, 222 W. Hickory Ave., Bastrop. Jones was charged with two counts of burglary, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and trespassing.

Delhi police also arrested three juvenile males for burglary and trespassing.

Chief Roy Williams wants to thank Assistant Chief Jermaine Esters, Narcotics Investigator Craig Frasier, Major Kevin McCall and his entire staff for the speedy recovery of the firearms that were taken in these burglaries.

That same day, the Delhi Police Department received a complaint from a resident on Kentucky Street in reference to her car window being broken and her purse stolen from her vehicle.

The complainant advised that her purse contained credit cards and other important documents. Delhi police officers advised the complainant to watch the credit card activity to see if the suspect would use the card.

Later that day, the Delhi Police Department received a call from the complainant stating that her card had been used at the Family Dollar in Delhi. Esters went to Family Dollar in Delhi and viewed the video surveillance of the transaction on the credit card and was able to get images of the suspect.

Two days later, Frasier made a traffic stop in Delhi and the subject driving the vehicle matched the suspect who was thought to have used the stolen credit card in Family Dollar.

Esters came to the scene of the traffic stop to assist Investigator Frasier and he positively identified the suspect as the person that used the stolen credit card. The suspect was arrested and led Esters to the area where to stolen purse was dumped.

Esters and Frasier arrested Marvin L. Hall, 102 Amber Street, Delhi, and he was charged with burglary, forgery and unauthorized use of an access card as theft. Hall was transported to Richland Parish Detention Center and booked.

Chief Williams would like to commend Frasier and Esters for their hard work in clearing the recent burglaries and recovering the property that was stolen.