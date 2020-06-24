Delhi police seek suspect in homicide

The Delhi Police Department is investigating the murder of a 46-year-old resident.

Buford Dean Jr., 46, of Baskin Parks Road, Delhi, was found dead in a field near Martin Luther King and Ray Street around 7:30 a.m. June 24. Bean had been stabbed.

"We are going to find who did this," Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams said. "That man was a father, he was a son, he has relatives and he deserves that."

Williams said the investigation is now under way with the aid of the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police.

"I asked them to help with the investigation because we're a small town and they have resources we don't. We want the person who did this caught."

Delhi Alderman Larry Rancher said the area where Dean was found was known for being troubled.

"It's public housing, but it's nicknamed 'the projects,' Rancher said. "We have a problem up there in that area. There's a drug infestation up there."

Rancher added that he feels the area needs increased patrols by the Delhi Police Department.

"The chief says he only has one man to patrol at night, but he makes the police department's schedule, not the town council," Rancher said.

Williams said his department is doing the best it can with the resources available.

"We're a small town," he said. "We can only do as much as we can with the resources we have available."

He added that he would love to have more officers on patrol, but the Delhi Town Council had cut his budget to the point it wasn't possible.

"They cut my budget, they cut out overtime altogether," Williams said.

One thing Williams and Rancher both agree upon is Dean's killer will be brought to justice.

"We will not have that going on in the Town of Delhi," Rancher said. "We are a peaceful and loving town. We expect the best and do the best."