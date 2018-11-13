Delhi police make drug arrests

The Delhi Police Department arrested Dylan Cason of Oak Grove on Nov. 2 for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cason also had warrants out of West Carroll Parish for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Toby Brooks of Oak Grove was arrested also for failure to appear on a traffic violation out of West Carroll Parish. Both Cason and Brooks were transported to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Office pending bond. Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams would like to Thank Narcotics Investigator Craig Frasier and Assistant Chief Jermaine Esters for their dedication and hard work.