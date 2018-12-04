Delhi police make arrest in case of attempted murder

The Delhi Police Department, Richland Parish Sheriff Office and Madison Parish Sheriff Office arrested Demarco D. Lindsey for attempted second degree murder Nov. 27.

Lindsey was arrested in reference to his involvement in a shooting that occurred Oct. 30 in Tallulah. He was arrested without incident and transported to Richland Parish Detention Center and then transported to Madison Parish Sheriff Office pending bond.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams would like to thank all the officers from Madison and Richland sheriff’s offices and the Delhi Police Department for their work in making the arrest.