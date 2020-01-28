Delhi police capture home invasion suspect

The Delhi Police were able to capture a home invasion on Tuesday.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams said the Richland Parish Sheriff Office received a 911 call in reference to a home invasion at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 28 at 308 Detroit St., Delhi.

Delhi Police Department Sgt. Craig Frasier and K-9 Nero arrived at the address and Sgt. Frasier talked to the homeowner who said a man had forced his way into her home through her front door.

The woman said she was standing behind the door when the suspect entered the home and she struck him in the head with a crow bar. She then armed herself with a Glock 9 mm pistol and fired one round at the subject.

The homeowner advised that the subject then ran south on Detroit Street toward Florida Street.

Sgt. Frasier deployed K-9 Nero and tracked the subject to the wood line south of Florida Street. Sgt. Frasier then gave the suspect commands to come out of the woods or K-9 Nero would be released to apprehend him.

The suspect then walked out of the wood line and was identified as Donnie Ray Young of 407 Florida St., Delhi. He was charged with home invasion and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending $250,000 bond.

Chief Williams would like to commend Frasier and K-9 Nero for a speedy apprehension of the suspect in the case.