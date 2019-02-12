Delhi police add new police dog to patrol force

The Delhi Police Department has added a new police dog.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams is proud to introduce the newest addition to Delhi Police Department, Staff K-9 Nero.

Nero is a 18-month-old dual-purpose Belgian Malinois.

Nero is trained in narcotics, tracking, criminal apprehension and article evidence search.

Sergeant Craig Frasier completed a 120-hour K-9 handlers course at LAK9 in Maurice and will work with Nero at the DPD.

Chief Williams said he is glad to have Nero on his staff.

“The purchase of Nero and Sgt. Craig Frasier’s training was made possible by TransCanada Corporation with their generous donation,” he said.

Williams said he and his entire staff are extremely grateful to TransCanada Corporation for all they do to help first responders.