Delhi plans Rummage in the Park

The Town of Delhi will host Rummage in the Park from 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 3.

The town is seeking community support to make the event a huge success.

If you have been meaning to have a rummage sale and have not taken out the time, let the Town of Delhi help you out. Claim your spot in the community wide rummage sale.

The vendor fee is $10. The town will provide one table for setup with additional tables at $5 each. The town council would like to make this a tradition.

For more information contact Delhi Town Hall at 318-878-3792.