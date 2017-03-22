Delhi Middle School students gain life skills from program

Delhi Middle School was recently chosen by Seeker Springs Ministry to participate in a life skills program using their Ropes Challenge Course.

The Living Well Foundation originally funded the program in 2010 and it has grown from 24 participants to 163 per year. The program targets five life skills: decision making, problem solving, leadership, communication and healthy relationship and social skills. In a six-year study conducted by independent researchers the program has been found to be successful in all five areas.

During the Team UP program, students participate once a week for seven weeks at their school. Seeker Springs staff visit the school for one hour a week and bring portable ropes equipment to conduct group sessions with 12-15 participants. In the sessions students are presented with challenges that they must work together to solve. The staff then facilitates a discussion about the successes and failures of the activity and how the elements of this activity are like real life.

At the end of the seven weeks, students and their families are invited to Seeker Springs to experience the High Ropes Course which includes elements that are 30 feet in the air and a 450-foot zip line. The program is a fun, interactive learning and personal growth opportunity for the family.

The program is lead by certified Ropes Challenge Course facilitators and is supervised by a Licensed Professional Counselor. Students are chosen by their principal or school counselor. The program is free to the students and is funded by the Living Well Foundation and the Lincoln Health Foundation.

To find out more about the program or to book your group to participate in our Ropes Challenge Course at Seeker Springs, go to seekersprings.com or call 249-4495.