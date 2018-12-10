Delhi mayor, police chief earn re-election

The Town of Delhi voted to keep its current mayor and police chief during Saturday’s runoff election.

Mayor Jesse Washington was returned to office with 64 percent of the vote with 694 votes to Lynn Lewis’ 388.

Nathaniel “Roy” Williams kept his position as police chief by a margin of 71 percent with 767 votes to Micah Duchesne’s 308.

Larry Houston was elected alderman in Delhi District B by a 51 percent margin with 115 votes to Bob Benson’s 110.

Meanwhile, Kyle Ardoin was elected secretary of state by a 59 percent margin with 306,558 votes statewide to Gwen Collins-Greenup’s 201,080. He carried Richland Parish by 62 percent of the vote with 1,453 votes to 889.