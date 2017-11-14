Delhi mayor eyes new service road

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington has submitted a Capital Outlay Request for assistance for construction funding of the installation of a new, 1.1 mile service road.

This new road will extend from the southern end of Sapa Drive to near the intersection of Hwy. 17 and I-20 in Delhi.

This $3.7 million project is vital to the economic growth of Delhi, Richland Parish and the surrounding region. The road will allow large transportation trucks to bypass the downtown business district and provide a safer and more efficient route from I-20 to Hwy 80, where the town’s industrial park is located.

A letter acknowledging their support of this project has been received from both Sen. Francis Thompson and Rep. Bubba Chaney.

Mayor Washington is respectfully requesting community support for this extremely important project.