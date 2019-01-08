Delhi marks Black history

The Black History Committee for the Town of Delhi is pleased to announce the theme for the 2019 celebration will be A Time to Learn and Remember.

The committee will be honoring some of the area educators for their commitment to leading and teaching.

The Mr. and Miss Black History Pageant is scheduled at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Delhi Civic Center. Applications can be obtained at Town Hall.

All applications must be turned in to town hall by 4 p.m. Jan. 25. All interested parties are asked to attend an informational meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Delhi Recreational Center on Rundell Street.

The Black History Parade will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. Entry forms may be obtained at Town Hall. The committee is encouraging the community to come together and make the events a success.