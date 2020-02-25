Delhi man sentenced for armed robbery

A Delhi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the armed robbery of Thompson’s Grocery.

Artis Crockham of Delhi was sentenced on Feb. 19 to 25 in prison for the Aug. 23, 2019 armed robbery at Thompson’s Grocery.

District Attorney John M. Lancaster said assistant district attorney Doug Wheeler handled the prosecution for his office and Judge Clay Hamilton imposed the sentence.

Lancaster further advised that Crockham, 60, entered Thompson Grocery at approximately 6:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2019, shortly after it opened. Shirley Thompson was working in the store at the time. Crockham produced a pistol and demanded that she give him money. Crockham took the money from the cash register and fled.

Crockham was stopped by a Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputy shortly after the robbery. Evidence of the robbery was found in Crockham’s vehicle. He subsequently confessed to the robbery.

Lancaster said he appreciated the work of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for their quick and thorough work on the case.