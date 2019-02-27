Delhi man gets 12 years for arson

Kenneth Fulford of Antley Road, Delhi, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for an April 16, 2018 arson at 351 Antley Road, Delhi, District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster announced.

Fulford was also sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated cruelty to an animal arising out of the same incident.

Investigators were called out to a suspicious fire at 351 Antley Road on April 16, 2018. The investigation revealed that the fire was started in a closet in the residence while the defendant’s wife, Lisa, was in the residence. Lisa Fulford made it out of the residence before it was engulfed in flames with only minor injuries. The service dog of Lisa Fulford died in the fire.

The investigation led to Kenneth Fulford. Fulford later confessed to investigators that he started the fire. The Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office investigated the arson. Judge Clay Hamilton presided over the case.