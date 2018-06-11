Delhi man charged with synthetic marijuana

A Delhi man has been arrested on charges of distributing synthetic marijuana.

The Delhi Police Department along with the Epps Police Department and the West Carroll Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on June 5 at 112 Powell St., Delhi.

The Delhi Police arrested Telly Jackson, 36, and charged him with three counts of distribution of synthetic cannabis and possession of synthetic cannabis.

Jackson was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams would like to thank Officer Pedro Sanchez of the Epps Police Department and Narcotics Investigator Nick Dooley of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff Office for their assistance in the execution of this search warrant.