Delhi high school joins hospital to fight against juvenile diabetes

Tue, 04/04/2017 - 14:30

Delhi High School recently received $500 for participating in the Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program.

The program is a grant to Richland Parish Hospital from the Health Resources & Services Administration.

Richland Parish Hospital partners with West Feliciana Parish Hospital and Christus Health Central Louisiana to provide personnel and programming help.

A total of 106 students were screened during the Fall 2016 semester.

The screening measured height, weight, and blood pressure. Students with family risk factors for diabetes had a blood test done to determine their hemoglobin A1C levels.

Students found to be at risk, for pre-diabetes, are receiving healthy lifestyle education to encourage healthier eating habits and more physical activity.

Peggy Ball is the Regional Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program Coordinator for Delhi High School and can be contacted at pball@delhihospital.com.

