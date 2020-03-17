Delhi Garden Club postpones clean up day

The Delhi Garden Club has postponed the clean up day originally scheduled for March 21.

Garden club president Eva Dawson said the new date will be announced as soon as it can be scheduled.

The cleanup day was originally planned in order to prepare for the visit by judges from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation as part of the 2020 Cleanest City Contest.

However, the LGCF has announced judging will be postponed until late April in light of health concerns arising from the Coronavirus 2019.