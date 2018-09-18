Delhi fire department receives grants

The Delhi Fire Department received a total of two grants worth $ 219,572 as part of the Assistance to Firefighter Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The total of the first grant was $171,000 which was used to purchase 15 sets of turn out gear, 20 SCBA air packs with 20 spare bottles and three RIT kits. The department matched the grant with a five percent contribution, Fire Chief Ken Hall said.

The total of the second grant was $48,574 that will be used to purchase an air compressor to fill the air tanks. The department will also have to have a five percent match contribution, Chief Hall explained.

“We are ecstatic about receiving these grants,” Hall said. “Without grants like these, there would be no way that we could afford to purchase this type of equipment.”

The turnout gear that was purchased is a complete set head to toe set that included helmet, particulate hood, jacket, pants, boots and gloves, said Micah Duchesne, deputy chief.

The protective clothes are lighter, more breathable and contain anti-carcinogen material.

“We are the only ones in the area to have this gear,” Duchesne said. “This Tech Gin FXR material is actually designed to repel carcinogens. The last time the department bought new gear was in 2006.”

The new SCBA air packs are a first in the area to feature the new in-mask thermal imager device designed to locate “hot spots” inside walls, ceiling or thick smoke and locate victims if trap inside, helping firefighters to fight fires better and safer.

“Firefighters work long hours and often risk their lives to save others,” U.S. Sen Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said in a prepared statement. “Because of this funding, more men and woman will have better equipment, improving their safety and effectiveness as they do their jobs and serve our communities.”

“We appreciate Bill Cassidy, Ralph Abraham, Francis Thompson and Bubba Chaney for all the work they have done.” Chief Hall said.

Delhi currently has two fulltime employees at the fire department working 12 hours shift seven days a week. The department also has 20 volunteer firefighter and hosts a meeting at 6 p.m. every Tuesday night for anyone interested in volunteering.