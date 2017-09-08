Delhi FBC celebrates historic anniversary

Delhi First Baptist Church celebrated its 145th anniversary recently.

After the morning service July 2, members participated in digging up a time capsule that had been buried in 1992 during the church’s 120 year anniversary. Individuals representing various age groups passed the shovel to take part in uncovering the capsule and to signify the importance of every member of the church body. A barbecue fellowship complete with peach cobbler and ice cream was enjoyed after this celebration.

The congregation was particularly heartened by the return of former member Mary Ellen White and daughter Kathie White. White summarized the written history of First Baptist Delhi with touching anecdotes and memories as well as inspiration through her vast Biblical knowledge. Members enjoyed viewing a wall of photographs of the church’s many milestones and events.

A visual time line of the church’s history from 1836 to present outlined the earliest beginnings of Delhi and the surrounding area’s churches. It was clear how the Bayou Macon Baptist Association’s “mission” outreach was critical for FBC Delhi and the other fledgling Northeast Louisiana Baptist Churches in what was a harsh wilderness.

There were as few as eight members that met one Sunday a month so that other congregations could share the one available church house in the area.

Even so, the tiny flame of faith survived through the horrors of the Civil War, World War I and II, the Great Flood of 1927, The Depression and other historical events that always took their toll on the area’s population and church attendance. God’s grace sent many powerful revivals and great men of spiritual leadership that saw FBC Delhi grow out of this rich heritage.

Transitional pastor, Brother Stacy Morgan, lead members in a “Cloudy & Sunny Church Days” exercise that gave insight for future church outreach and growth. He challenged the congregation to let go of any “cloudy” memories but also not to rest in the “sunny victories” of the past. Members enjoyed participating in this activity and were encouraged as they responded and learned from each other.

he celebration was brought to a close as Brother Morgan shared scripture from Deuteronomy. Kathie White, a former missionary to Scotland who was commissioned at Delhi FBC, led the congregation in “Amazing Grace.” The 145th anniversary celebration was a wonderful occasion that will long be remembered in the hearts of the people of Delhi FBC.