Delhi farmer sentenced to 41 months in prison

United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced Ronald W. Reeves, 68, of Delhi,was sentenced Oct. 2 by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty to serve 41 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for mail fraud involving his role in a scheme to steal nearly $400,000.

Judge Doughty also ordered Reeves to pay $86,239.16 in restitution, representing losses to several victims, including the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the guilty plea, Reeves conspired with others from April 2014 to April 2017 to fraudulently divert mail from the intended recipients to himself in order to obtain checks, credit cards and identifying information of the victims. Through this process, Reeves obtained multiple checks as well as 292 credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards. Additionally, Reeves maintained multiple bank accounts that he and others used to deposit money that belonged to the victims. These funds included checks made payable to other people and fraudulently obtained tax refund deposit checks from the U.S. Treasury, totaling more than $247,888. Reeves and others attempted to steal a total of $397,409 during the course of the scheme.

The IRS and U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian C. Flanagan and Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case.