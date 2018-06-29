Delhi examines improvements to town park

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington has submitted an application to the National Park Service for consultation assistance on behalf of the Town of Delhi to prepare a master plan for Delhi City Park.

RTCA has visited the site and identified potential additional outdoor recreation opportunities. The park is located on Highway 80 West in Delhi.

Ideas for the park include a place to launch kayaks and canoes, an asphalt walking trail, exercise stations along the trail, pavilions for family picnics, a dog park, a splash pad for children.

The Town of Delhi is committed to providing the best quality of life to its residents. The updated park would provide senior citizens with a safe exercise and walking environment. The dog park would serve local citizens as well as encourage travelers to stop and make use of the facilities.

“This improvement will be a strong addition to the quality of life and economic development prospects for our area,” Washington said.