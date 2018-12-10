Delhi Christmas celebration set

The Town of Delhi’s Christmas celebration events will be held Dec. 15, beginning with a Downtown Street Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located on Depot Street.

This year’s theme is Christmas Carols. The parade is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. The route will proceed north on Broadway Street and turn West on Hwy 80. Line up for the parade is at 3 p.m. To avoid congestion on Sun Road, the committee is asking all floats and cars to line up by way of Kentucky Street to Sun Road. ATV will lineup at the field where the Delhi sign is located and riding clubs at the farmer’s market.

There will be a firework show to follow.

For further information call Delhi Town Hall at 878-3792.