Delhi Charter School team takes part in state’s first Living Literature contest

Delhi Charter School’s Senior Beta Club, along with club sponsor Rachel Gray and co-sponsor Carol Hendry, attended the 2017 Senior Beta State Convention February 8-10 in Baton Rouge.

The Living Literature team of Kristin Hendry as Dorothy, Annabelle Carlson as the Scarecrow, Bailey Trichell as the Wicked Witch, Ellie Carlson as the Lion and Elijah Ward as the Tin Man competed in the first Living Literature competition in the history of Senior Beta, as this category is newly added this year.

The Living Literature competition provides an opportunity for students to present their interpretation of a scene from a work of literature. Students choose an actual scene and characters from any form of literature, including but not limited to a novel, short story, poem or play. Students recreate the scene through costumes, scenery and props (no music or sound effects are allowed).

Essentially, students become “wax museum figures” of the characters. The team created the set and portrayed the story of Wicked, The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The team won first place, bringing home the first Living Literature state championship in Sr. Beta Club history.

The scrapbook team of Kristin Hendry and Bailey Trichell competed in the category of Club Scrapbook. The Scrapbook competition allows each club to submit one scrapbook that showcases the school club experiences over the past year from convention to convention. A scrapbook is a collection of photographs, newspaper articles, correspondence, and memorabilia mounted in book form under an attached cover. This is a way to record each Beta Club’s service, membership, and activities for the school year or from convention to convention. This competition is designed to encourage club pride, creativity and innovation, interpretation of theme, and artistic design. The Delhi Charter Team won second place in this division.

These state level wins have secured both of these teams a spot at the National Sr. Beta Competition in Orlando, Fla., this summer.