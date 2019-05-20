Delhi accepts Cleanest City Award

The Town of Delhi has been named the Cleanest City in the State by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.

“This is a stepping stone toward improving the town,” Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington said. “This is a big accomplishment which wouldn’t have been possible without the people of Delhi and the town workers cooperating to achieve this.”

Delhi won the state honor in Class E for cities with populations of 2,500 to 4,499. As part of the contest, volunteer judges visit participating cities and rate them on cleanliness. Cities are categorized by population. A total of 36 cities won their respective categories this year.

The LGCF State Cleanest City Chairman is Jean Gilstrap from Farmerville. The judges are Patsy Hebert from Abbeville, Shirley Key from Oak Grove and Kyle Martin, from Covington.

The primary goal of the LGCF Cleanest City Contest is to become a litter free Louisiana. It is hoped by the example this contest instills, this goal can be accomplish. This contest is over 60 years old and Louisiana was the first state -- and still remains the only one -- to have such a contest.

This contest is one of the ways .Louisiana is attacking its litter problem. Many cities have begun Trash Bash days with-great results. The community involvement in these events has been exceptional, but communities cannot do this alone.

“Louisiana needs stricter enforcement and more litter laws,” the Louisiana Garden Club Federation said in a news release. “In the past this has not been a high priority. Louisiana’s litter problem became glaringly apparent when we lost several new businesses due to litter. With national awareness of keeping our environment clean it is hoped our litter problem will no longer be a problem.

“Education is the key to attaining our goal. School projects, such as litter poster contest, and cleanest school contest are a good start. It is an honor to be here and to have you participate in the LGCF Cleanest City Contest.”