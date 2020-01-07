Deadline nears for junior horse show

The 2020 Northeast Louisiana Junior Livestock Horse Show will be held Jan. 25 in Delhi.

Participants are expected to check in between 8-8:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and the show will begin at 9 a.m. The Young Riders Club will have a trick performance at lunch.

Pre-registration is $10 per class by Jan. 17 and $15 per class afterwards.

Entry form, registration, Coggins and check/money order must be mailed to: Richland Parish Extension Office, NE LA Jr. Livestock Horse Show, Post Office Box 179, Rayville, LA 71269 before Jan. 18 to get early bird fees.

Classes included Showmanship (9-13), Showmanship (14 & Up), Western Pleasure (9-13 yrs.), Western Pleasure (14 & Up), Stock Horse Pleasure (9-13), Stock Horse Pleasure (14 & Up), Trail (9-13 yrs), Trail (14 & Up), Key Hole Race (9-13 yrs), Key Hole Race (14 & Up). Key hole races are not included in figuring high points.

For more information, contact LSU AgCenter County Agent Keith Collins at 318-728-0043 or email kcollins@agcenter.lsu.edu.