DCS student finalist for state student of year

Delhi Charter School recently held its annual student of the year competition.

The Department of Education recognizes that many outstanding students are enrolled in public, private, or charter schools throughout the state of Louisiana. To acknowledge their accomplishments, the Department, in conjunction with the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, annually honors one incredible fifth, eighth, and twelfth grade student based on their leadership, academic performance, achievements, citizenship, and service to the school and community.

Students initially qualify to compete at the school level by maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

Fifth grade students competing this year are Brooke Burrier, Jack Cobb, Ric Gayle, Gunner Hale, Kierra Hardy, Greyson Harrell, James Harris, Isabella Hasty, Abbie Houston, Kaylee Jinks, Courtney Marsh, Landon McKinley, Aiden Melna, Cameron Mitchell, Brooklyn Nix, Nicholas Polhamus, and Evan Wilkins.

Eighth grade students competing this year are Emily Fisher, Garrett Gray, Hannah Hendry, Kyle Holcomb, Megan Holloway, Kolton Kelley, Walker Nelson, Hannah Odom, Angel Raney, and Zach Reddick.

Twelfth grade students competing this year are Rebecca Jones and Lara Wallace. All of these students were treated to lunch at a local restaurant to show appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

The 2017 school level winners are Ric Gayle, Kolton Kelley, and Lara Wallace. These students continued on to compete at the Regional level in Baton Rouge.

In addition to the criteria previously listed, selection committees also use student-made portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communications and critical-thinking skills of each candidate.

From the regional competition, the resulting 18 finalists then competed at the state level. From Delhi Charter School, fifth grade contestant Ric Gayle made his way as one of the 18 state finalists. He traveled back to Baton Rouge on April 5, 2017 to compete against six other finalists in his grade division.

A reception was held at the Louisiana State Museum that evening recognizing all finalists. The Louisiana Students of the Year were announced at that reception.