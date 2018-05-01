DCS sends 16 track team members to state

The Delhi Charter School girls and boys track teams finished strong this season with a girls district championship, a regional 1-2A runner up finish, a boys district runner up and 16 track and field athletes heading to Baton Rouge Friday to compete in the LHSAA State Championships at Bernie Moore Stadium.

Girls qualifying for State include Ashari Jones in the shot put and discus, setting school records in both this year.

This will be her third trip to LSU.

Anna Beth Raley qualified in the 800M run and as a member of the 4x4 relay. She broke her own school record in the 800 and helped set a new school record in the 4x4 at 4:24.72. This will also be her third trip to LSU.

Joniah Brown is another member of the 4x4 making it to LSU for her third time. She previously has competed in the 1600 where she set the school record this year.

J’Quan Polly is another three-time state track meet attendee as he qualified as a member of the 4x1 and 4x4 relay teams. Joshua Poland, Chester McDaniel and James Thomas make their second trip as members of the 4x1 as well.

Members of the track team making their first appearance at LSU this season include Destiny Hargrove in the 100 and 200 meter dash, Kolton Kelley in the 800M run and as a member of the 4x4 relay after setting a new school record in both events, Megan Holloway in the pole vault and long jump after setting school records in both events, Terry David in pole vault with a new school record of 10’6”, and seniors Azavier Stubblefield and Bobby Benson as team members of the 4x4 relay.

Jake Stansbury is going to state in the discus. He also broke the school record that had held strong since 2009.

Aryssa Steele and Amaiya Ewell will make their first trip to LSU as the two remaining members of the girls record-breaking 4x4 along with Raley and Brown.

Other members of the track team that scored valuable points were senior Hunter Thomas in the 1600 and 3200, Isabel Colvin school record holder in the Javelin, Dora Dawson in the 1600 and 3200, Tyler Blake in the pole vault, Shelby Mejias in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Rikira Clay in the 200M dash and as a member of the 4x1 relay team, Madison McCool in the high jump and 800M run, Tori Hudspeth in the 3200, Kyle Holcomb in the 200M, Connor Bedgood in discus, Elijah Harris in shot put, Dusty Bedgood in discus, Kaliyah Carr in shot, Lojoya Ester in shot put, Mason Hunt in the 1600 and Collyn Roegner in the 3200M.