DCS providing summer food service through May

Delhi Charter School is participating in the Summer Food Service Program until the end of May 2021.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided Mondays through Fridays until May 28, 2021 at Delhi Charter School, 6940 Hwy 17, Delhi. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon. No meals will be served during school holidays.