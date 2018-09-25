DCS names homecoming court

Delhi Charter School will celebrate homecoming when they take on D’Arbonne Woods at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Swamp. The homecoming court is, from left, sophomore maid Megan Holloway, freshman maid Madalyn Cobb, junior maid Re’Jene Polly, senior princess Taylor Gray, queen Anna Beth Raley, senior maid LaJoya Ester, junior maid Theodora Dawson, sophomore maid Carmen Brown, and freshman maid Kailey Holcomb. Crown bearers will be Cooper Miller and Mason Miller and the flower girl will be Gabby Spinks.