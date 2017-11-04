Day at the Lake slated for May

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Triad will host the 13th annual Day at the Lake May 12 at Poverty Point Reservoir in Delhi.

This event was started in May 2004 by Sheriff Charles McDoanld to coincide with Older American’s Month which is observed each May.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley is pleased to keep the annual event going.

“This event is looked forward to by our seniors each year and I am proud to carry it on,” Gilley said.

This year’s events will have health fair booths, boat rides, a dunking booth, snow cones, fishing and, of course, fried catfish.

All activities are free of charge to senior citizens.

If your business would like to have a booth or for more information, contact the Richland Parish Triad at 728-2071.