Day at Lake planned for this Friday

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Day at the Lake will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at Poverty Point State Park in Delhi.

This event is for all seniors age 60 and over.

Seniors are invited to come out an enjoy fried fish, French fries and hush-puppies for lunch. Lunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m.

The Day at the Lake will feature live entertainment provided by the Mike McKenzie Band, boat rides, door prizes, popcorn, snow cones, fishing and chances to play PLINKO to win even more prizes.

There will be a bus leaving the Richland Parish Courthouse in Rayville at 9 a.m. and picking up people in Delhi at the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office sub-station at 9:30 a.m.