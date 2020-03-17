Day at the Lake moved to the fall

This year’s Day at the Lake has been cancelled.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley has announced due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus spreading worldwide and with cases in Louisiana, the annual Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Triad, Day At The Lake which is held every May, has been cancelled.

“With over 1,500 of our seniors gathering in one spot to fellowship and eat, RPSO would not want to endanger the health and wellbeing of our seniors,” Gilley said. “I regret having to cancel this long standing program but feel to protect the health of our seniors it is worth it. We are planning to reschedule the event in the fall.”

Vendors who have already reserved a spot will have their money returned.